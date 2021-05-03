After a 13-month hiatus, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lewisburg will once more celebrate First Fridays After Five.

Everyone is invited to join the fun as the monthly event resumes this Friday, May 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. with an evening filled with complimentary tastings, live music, raffles, festive beverages and special offers throughout town.

Participating downtown businesses include:

• Aggie’s will serve mojitos and virgin mojitos and, as a Mother’s Day special, will offer 50 percent off of featured springtime hair bows and 30 percent off of dichroic glass pendants.

• Visitors are invited to pop into The Asylum on Randolph Street to explore the spring cocktail menu, or to kick back at A New Chapter while browsing the bookshelves and enjoying live music.

• Edith’s will welcome moms with complimentary treats, while Hill and Holler hosts local band Seldom Free, performing from 7 to 9 p.m.

• Hungry for something new? The Golden Rabbit will feature complimentary champagne, sparking water and a juice mocktail. Visitors may enter their name at the door for a raffle featuring prizes worth $500. The Golden Rabbit and My Naked Florist will also offer limited quantities of complimentary hand-tied bouquets.

• Stonehill Realty will unveil its renovated offices on the corner of Washington and Jefferson streets with an open house.

• The Hub will also show off new decor in its café, where patrons can sample smoothies for free and pay $5 for a Tarot card or palm reading. The Hub is behind Lee Street Studios, off GMS Drive.

• Complimentary cocktail samples will be served at The General Lewis Inn, and Bella Corner Gourmet will offer samples of new spring wines and nibbles.

• The Shoe Box is kicking off its inaugural First Friday with special pricing and a pop-up show by Bonny Day Tees, plus a drawing for a Shoe Box prize pack.

• The Washington Street Pub invites everyone to try out the “Bartender’s Choice,” while Commonwealth Vintage will hold a sidewalk sale.

• Stop by Patina for live traditional Irish music by Patrick O’Flaherty and complimentary Guinness Beer and Girl Scout cookies.

• The Stardust Café will serve up a complimentary wine tasting with every dinner.

First Fridays is sponsored by City National Bank and the Shops & Restaurants of Downtown Lewisburg. For more information, check out visitlewisburgwv.com or call 645-4333.

— Email: talvey@register-herald.com

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video