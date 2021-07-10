Lewisburg snags Little League State Tournament

Eight youth baseball teams from across West Virginia will converge on Lewisburg next weekend, all in pursuit of a chance to compete for the Little League Baseball World Series title in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, later this summer.
This marks the first time Lewisburg will host a large-scale baseball tournament, and the city and its Hollowell Park are starting at the top with the Little League World Series WV State Tournament for 10- to 12-year-olds. The winner of this tourney will advance to the South East Regional Tournament in Georgia — televised by ESPN — hoping to earn the right to proceed to Williamsport in August for all the marbles.
Opening day activities for the State Tournament will begin at 4 p.m. Friday at Hollowell Park, when Gov. Jim Justice throws out the ceremonial first pitch. In addition to music, hot dogs and pizza, organizers will stage a home run derby for kids and another for managers and coaches as part of the festivities.
Saturday will feature four games, with the first beginning at 10 a.m.
The 1 p.m. contest on Saturday will pit the host team, District 4 runner-up Central Greenbrier, against the winner of District 3, projected at press time to be St. Albans. Central Greenbrier includes players from Lewisburg, Ronceverte, Frankford and Union, and league President Dr. Brian Griffith commented, “This is the best hitting team I’ve been associated with.”
In the 4 p.m. game, Beckley, winner of District 4, will face Barboursville, winner of District 1.
Other teams competing in the tournament are Logan, Shinnston, Summersville and Jefferson County.
Play will continue every day through Thursday, July 22, when the state championship game is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.
•••
Securing the state tournament for Lewisburg was no easy feat. Baseball facilities at Hollowell had to be upgraded on a tight schedule in order for the park to be deemed suitable for such a large event.
Griffith and Central Greenbrier’s Umpire-in-Chief John Lynch took a proposal to Lewisburg City Council in January, asking for funds and permission to transform the park’s Senior League field from sand to turf. The budget for the transformation was estimated at $76,800, and Lynch and Griffith asked if the city could foot half of the bill.
“We’re in consideration for a tournament this year,” Lynch said during the January 19 pitch before relenting and identifying the potential event as the State Little League Tournament. He said if the tourney materialized, “It’ll be like icing on the cake.”
At the time, Lynch predicted 14 teams would compete in the tourney, a number that later was slashed to eight by Little League International, which refused to certify all 14 teams because of Covid-19 fears.
“They wanted to limit the risk for qualifiers to be knocked out of the tournament by the virus,” Griffith told The Register-Herald in a telephone interview on Friday.
Even with the downsized field of players, Griffith and Lewisburg City Manager Misty Hill agreed the local tourism industry should receive a nice boost from spectators expected to number several hundred over the week-long tournament.
Hollowell has always been a popular venue for baseball and softball games. Lynch estimated around 400 local children use the park’s four ballfields on a regular basis and pointed out that the upgrades needed to secure the Little League event would also benefit the kids who are usually in the park.
Griffith added that changing the Senior League field’s infield to synthetic turf while maintaining the grass outfield is in keeping with what other U.S. parks are doing.
“It’s not unrealistic,” he said.
A decision on whether to proceed with Central Greenbrier Little League’s proposal was not immediate, however. All involved had to wait to allow time for the city’s Parks Commission to ascertain if the project fit in with the Parks Department’s comprehensive plan and for the city attorney to advise if a project of this magnitude would require the public solicitation of bids for the work.
In the end, the project was put out to bid as part of what the City Manager termed a “huge Hollowell upgrade.”
A Texas firm secured a contract to install the synthetic turf and began that task on Friday, ensuring the revamped field would be ready for play by next weekend.
The city ended up spending $75,000 on the turf project, Hill said. Public Works crews prepared the site for the turf’s installation and have been addressing other areas of the park that needed upgrades.
Private donations helped ease the financial burden, as will reimbursements expected from federal CARES Act funds, Hill noted.
The tournament, she said, will be good for the city and its businesses and great for the children.
“This will help restore some normalcy for the kids after what they’ve experienced during the pandemic,” Hill said. “It’ll be good for everyone.”
