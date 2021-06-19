Lewisburg seeks funds for stormwater study

LEWISBURG — Like most West Virginia municipalities, Lewisburg has a comprehensive plan on the books that provides a framework for future development.
The plan is divided into six major sections: Transportation, Recreation, Economic Development, Downtown Enhancement, Sustainability and Land Use. And at the time it was adopted, in December 2015, the plan was sufficient to provide guideposts for the city’s future growth and to support grant applications for various improvements.
But, like other government plans at every level, Lewisburg’s proved not to be pandemic-ready.
Having discovered some gaps in the document that prevent the city from fully utilizing the latest federal Covid-19 relief program, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), plus other pandemic relief funds that are still under discussion in Washington, Lewisburg officials voted Tuesday evening to take the first step toward creating a companion piece to the existing comprehensive plan.
The new component will focus on the city’s various stormwater issues, many of which stem from the karst topography — a system of limestone caves underlying the Lewisburg region.
At Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting, Lewisburg officials decided to seek a Small Cities Planning Grant to fund a stormwater study, a necessary precursor to creating a stormwater comprehensive plan, according to City Manager Misty Hill and Donna Ward of the Region 4 Planning and Development Council, who attended the meeting via ZOOM.
The planning grant Ward said the city should pursue is capped at $250,000, with no matching funds necessary. With a July 5 deadline looming, Ward said she would need a report from the city engineer on the state of stormwater issues in Lewisburg, in addition to authorization from City Council in order to proceed with the application.
“This is an important first step for future funding,” Ward said.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Hill added, noting that Lewisburg is currently without its own grant writer, a position that the late Doug Hylton filled for many years.
Assuming the city obtains the planning grant, the resultant study would provide fodder for the creation of the new stormwater comprehensive plan, thereby potentially permitting Lewisburg to use part of its $1.58 million in ARPA funding on a $610,566 street/sidewalk/stormwater project at the intersection of Chestnut Street and GMS Drive or to address other critical stormwater control projects.
Ward also advised city officials that Greenbrier County is in the running to receive portions of two grant pools tied to the 2016 flood, with each multi-county group set to divvy up $36 million through a competitive process. Greenbrier is guaranteed to receive 50 percent of a four-county group’s funding; the other group in which Greenbrier is included involves 12 counties, Ward said.
