The Famuily Refuge Center in Lewisburg is holding a Paint, Pints, & Partnership event for Domestic Violence Awareness Day at Greenbrier Community School on Oct. 20 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Individuals can enjoy an evening of light hors d’oeuvres, painting and partnership building. The paint night is being hosted by local artist Misty Murray-Walkup. Tickets can be purchased at the group’s Lewisburg office at 540 N. Jefferson St. or on its Facebook page for $35 per person. RSVP is required by Oct. 14. All ticket purchases must be sold in advance for this event.
To reserve a seat, contact Courtney McCoy, development coordinator, at 304-645-6324 or by email at courtneym@familyrefugecenter.org.
All proceeds will go to ending domestic violence in our communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.