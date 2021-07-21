LEWISBURG — Racing against a Dec. 31 deadline to spend all of the federal CARES Act money Lewisburg is entitled to receive, City Council approved funding an assortment of projects Tuesday evening.
“I’m very confident that we can get this done,” City Manager Misty Hill reassured the officials, after reciting a long list of mostly shovel-ready projects.
The total that eventually will be reimbursed by Uncle Sam — and that Council unanimously approved spending — is $726,537.01, roughly half of the $1.4 million Lewisburg was allocated in CARES Act Covid-19 relief funding.
Like many of the expenditures from the first half of the allocation that were approved in April, a large chunk of this portion of the federal funding will go toward parks projects. Quick calculations Tuesday by Council members John Little and Sarah Elkins estimated around $209,000 will go from this second half to Hollowell Park projects, including lighting in several key areas, completion of a pickleball court and installation of windows in the football field’s announcing booth.
Additionally, a little over $92,000 was set aside for a second round of hazard pay for city employees. Like the first round, awarded a few days before Thanksgiving, each employee will receive $1,500.
The lion’s share of this second half of CARES Act money will go toward City Hall projects, which include the massive task of repointing the brick (a structural necessity) and painting the facade of the aging building, work that is predicted to come in at about $300,000. Other City Hall projects involve the immediate purchase of a $47,500 generator from Lowe’s — the lone bidder on the project — and the acquisition of a new telephone system at an estimated cost of $12,000.
As most of the projects bear only estimated price tags, Council empowered Hill to use her discretion in deciding which projects will have to be trimmed if bids come in too high.
Projects do not have to be tied up with a bow by Dec. 31 to meet the federal funding deadline, Hill explained. As long as the city has received an invoice for the work by that date, it can be considered paid for purposes of CARES Act reimbursement.
“Whatever gets invoiced earliest, wins,” Council member Elkins quipped.
•••
With much less discussion, Council also authorized the city manager to apply for and manage American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds that were announced earlier this year.
Hill noted that the entire $1.58 million in ARP funding will go toward the city’s largest infrastructure project — the multi-million dollar upgrade of its water treatment plant.
Following the Council meeting, Hill said the city has finally achieved the necessary 80 percent mark in securing rights-of-way from private property owners to proceed with relocating the water plant’s intake from its current location downriver from the Greenbrier County Landfill. The new site for the intake will be about a mile above the landfill’s discharge point in the Greenbrier River.
Having been put into service in April 1983, the water plant was reportedly being pushed to the limits of its capacity seven or eight years ago, at about the same time that preliminary paperwork began in preparation for a major revamp. But economic factors, regulatory red tape and the unprecedented flood of 2016 slowed progress to a crawl.
Cost estimates for the waterworks project began in the $31.7 million range in 2014 and had risen to $38 million by 2019, when the last public update was offered. In anticipation of work beginning on the project — which still has not happened — in May of 2019 City Council approved a water rate increase of around 36 percent. That hike went into effect in January of 2020; a second step of the increase (another 27 percent) won’t kick in until either substantial completion of the project or four months prior to the start of debt service, whichever occurs first.
The Lewisburg water system serves at least 12,000 customers, including populations of Fairlea, Ronceverte, Renick, Frankford and Caldwell, as well as Lewisburg itself.
