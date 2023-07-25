The Lewisburg Planning Commission will have a working session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at 942 Washington St. W., Lewisburg.
The session will also be available via teleconference because of the Covid-19 pandemic. For information on how to participate on Zoom, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
The agenda includes discussion on the updated Permissible Use Table, comments from commissioners, and comments from the planning and zoning officer.
The next working session will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.
