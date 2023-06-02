The Lewisburg Parks Commission will get a projects update in addition to considering extending the baseball nets at Hollowell Park when the commissioners meet on Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber at Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington St., W.
editor's pick
Lewisburg parks commission to hear projects update
Latest Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Pool manager hired; New River pool likely to open in June
- Meade's plan: Turn empty bank building into boutique hotel
- Price, Williams tabbed as Coalfield’s Impact Players
- Graduating on baseball field "like a dream" for Shady Spring seniors
- Philip Bowen poised for "AGT" premiere
- Jarvis wins first State Am title (With Gallery)
- From online to brick and mortar, soap shop cleans up with team approach
- Scholarship established in memory of Glenville State University graduate, WVDOF forester
- Fayette authorities seek runaway juveniles
- Bids for paving, police guns, Black Knight roof discussed at Beckley council meeting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.