Lewisburg moves forward on two real estate purchases

Following a two-hour executive session on Tuesday, Lewisburg City Council unanimously approved actions be taken on a pair of real estate purchases.
As expected, the city gave the go-ahead to purchase a 2.5-acre parcel of property behind the Gateway Commons shopping complex for construction of a new fire station.
Council authorized paying up to $600,000 for the prime real estate. Barnette Development, LLC, is the seller.
The company has already agreed to take responsibility for completing a road that connects Grand Avenue and Carpenter Drive and that will provide access to the property on which the firehouse will be built.
The city began setting funds aside in 2011 for what appears from bond documents to be an $8 million project to relocate Fire Station No. 1, which is currently housed in a dilapidated building on Foster Street in the center of town.
Fire Chief Joseph Thomas said in a July interview that the current firehouse is short on space, has a leaky roof and a barely functioning air conditioner. Volunteer firefighters have to park on the street, where space is at a premium, he said.
The new site is north of the downtown business district, across U.S. 219 from the Walmart complex.
Council also authorized negotiations to begin on a second property purchase, not to exceed $340,000. That parcel was identified as 396 Feamster Road and is designated as the future home of the city’s Public Works Department.
If the property is secured, Public Works will only move a short distance from its current location at 531 Feamster Road, but the impact on the surrounding community could be much larger.
The relocation of the city offices is the first step toward fulfilling a long-ago promise made to residents of the predominantly African American neighborhood through which Feamster Road passes.
In a 1941 land transaction, Lewisburg merged a parcel the town owned with one of equal size owned by a council that had been formed to promote the “welfare and interest” of Greenbrier County’s Black youth. While the deed specified that the merged parcels would be owned by the city, it also promised that the land would be used as an athletic field and playground serving those young people.
Dorie Miller Park subsequently was developed on five acres of the 10-acre property, but the balance of the land was given over to the construction of Lewisburg’s maintenance building and a flock of sheds, shops and offices, comprising the Public Works headquarters.
Once those buildings — or at least their functions — are re-situated up the road, the land where they are now can be returned to the purpose for which it was intended in 1941 — park land.
