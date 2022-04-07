Lewisburg Building Commission will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at City Hall, 942 Washington St. W.

This public hearing is to consider and act on a proposed ordinance approving construction of a public works building, issuance of lease revenue bonds, authorizing a deed of trust and a lease assignment.

l l l

Lewisburg City Council will have a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at City Hall, 942 Washington St. W.

This public hearing is to consider and act on proposed ordinances:

— authorizing property conveyance to the Lewisburg Building Commission for construction of a public works building. The city would lease the property and improvements from the Lewisburg Building Commission, and the Building Commission would issue lease revenue bonds.

— authorizing acquisition and construction at the existing public waterworks facilities and financing via bonds.

— authorizing refunding of water revenue bonds.

— authorizing the water treatment plant upgrade project.

