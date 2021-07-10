Lewisburg City Council will have an organizational session this week.
Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber at Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington St. W.
The meeting will also be available via teleconference because of the Covid-19 pandemic. For information on how to participate, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The following topics are scheduled for discussion:
l oath of office
l adoption, readoption and amendment of rules governing the official conduct of City Council and rules governing the transactions of City Council business
l appointment of city officers and council committees.
l l l
The Finance Committee of the City of Lewisburg will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber at Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington St. W., and via Zoom link.
To request the Zoom link, contact City Hall by 4 p.m. Tuesday.