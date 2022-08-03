Lewisburg’s 10th annual Literary Festival, a celebration of literature, will be Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, with three distinguished guests.
The guest speakers for this event include Emmy winner and Charleston native Connor Knighton, a CBS news correspondent and author of “Leave Only Footprints,” a New York Times bestselling book which chronicles the author's journey into each of the United States' 59 national parks.
Knighton’s presentation at Carnegie Hall starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m.
Jennifer Pharr Davis, a long-distance hiker who was named Adventurer of the Year by National Geographic in 2012, will also be speaking. She has written 10 books, including her memoir of her time on the Appalachian Trail: “Becoming Odyssa.” In 2011, she set the record for the fastest hike of the Appalachian Trail by finishing the 2,185-mile path in just 46 days.
Doors at Carnegie Hall open at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for Davis’ presentation, which starts at 3 p.m. with a book signing to follow.
The final guest of the festival will be Gary Trudeau, the first cartoonist to be awarded a Pulitzer for his long-running politically-charged comic strip, “Doonesbury.” Running since 1970, “Doonesbury” appears in nearly 1,200 newspapers worldwide.
Trudeau has not only made a career as a cartoonist, but also as an article writer for some of the largest publications in the world, as well as a writer for television. The 1988 Emmy award-winning series “Tanner ‘88” was written and co-produced by Trudeau.
Trudeau will speak at 7 p.m. Saturday at Carnegie Hall with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Seating for all three appearances is first-come, first-seated.
A performance of “All Under Heaven,” a one-woman play about Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Pearl S. Buck, will also be staged at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Lewis Theater and will be performed by actor Cathey Sawyer.
All other attractions will also be celebrations of literature and will feature music, vendors and more, including a writing workshop at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center.
