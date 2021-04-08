The Finance Committee of the City of Lewisburg will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, via teleconference because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
For information on how to participate, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Scheduled topics include Greenbrier Historical Society's sidewalk request on Randolph Street next to the Barracks, an Arts & Humanities Grant request for West Virginia Jazz Orchestra, a Video Lottery Grant request for Greenbrier East High School Project Graduation, fire department bid approval for Forcible Entry Equipment, a study for a proposed raw water intake relocation, U.S. 219 North pay applications, storm water bid approval for a project in the alley behind city hall, information on Water Distribution bid approval for a new building, paving North Court Street, Public Works' Comprehensive Vehicle Plan, bid approval for rental space repairs for Massie's Insurance at City Hall, water fund budget preparation and approval for fiscal year 2022, contribution for statewide broadband upgrade, and a CARES Act comprehensive expenditure plan.