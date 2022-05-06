The Finance Committee of the City of Lewisburg will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber.

The following topics are scheduled for discussion:

call to order

new fire station review

Workers' Compensation policy renewal

Arts & Humanities Grant funding: Significant Cinema, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg Foundation Green Space upgrade

video lottery funding — Greenbrier Valley Theatre

Mountaineer Computer Systems, Inc. — maintenance and support agreement

Imre D. Pentek accounting contract

sidewalk projects on Rt. 219 North — pay request for Phases II and III

North Court Street sidewalk replacement

Hollowell Park — pickleball viewing platform bids

resolution — city manager signing of contracts

Water Plant pay scale addition of assistant chief operator — Wanda Sanford promotion to assistant chief operator with pay increase

Water Fund Budget 2023

mayor's and council salary ordinance

communications from members

communications from the city manager

approval of minutes for April 12, 2022

adjournment

