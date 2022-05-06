The Finance Committee of the City of Lewisburg will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber.
The following topics are scheduled for discussion:
call to order
new fire station review
Workers' Compensation policy renewal
Arts & Humanities Grant funding: Significant Cinema, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg Foundation Green Space upgrade
video lottery funding — Greenbrier Valley Theatre
Mountaineer Computer Systems, Inc. — maintenance and support agreement
Imre D. Pentek accounting contract
sidewalk projects on Rt. 219 North — pay request for Phases II and III
North Court Street sidewalk replacement
Hollowell Park — pickleball viewing platform bids
resolution — city manager signing of contracts
Water Plant pay scale addition of assistant chief operator — Wanda Sanford promotion to assistant chief operator with pay increase
Water Fund Budget 2023
mayor's and council salary ordinance
communications from members
communications from the city manager
approval of minutes for April 12, 2022
adjournment