The Finance Committee of the City of Lewisburg will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber.

The following topics are scheduled for discussion:

1) Call to order

2) Water System Improvement Project Pay Request #4 - Resolution No 500

3) Water System Improvement Project Change Order #1  - Contract 8A

4) Public Works Building - authorizing mayor to sign construction contract

5) Video Lottery Funding Request - Greenbrier East High School Marching Band

6) Hollowell Park - light replacement bid approval

7) Fire Department - approval of physicals

8) Communication from the members

9) Communication from the city manager - discussion of Amendment Two

10) Approval of minutes for Sept. 13 meeting

11) Adjournment

