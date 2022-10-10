The Finance Committee of the City of Lewisburg will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber.
The following topics are scheduled for discussion:
1) Call to order
2) Water System Improvement Project Pay Request #4 - Resolution No 500
3) Water System Improvement Project Change Order #1 - Contract 8A
4) Public Works Building - authorizing mayor to sign construction contract
5) Video Lottery Funding Request - Greenbrier East High School Marching Band
6) Hollowell Park - light replacement bid approval
7) Fire Department - approval of physicals
8) Communication from the members
9) Communication from the city manager - discussion of Amendment Two
10) Approval of minutes for Sept. 13 meeting
11) Adjournment
