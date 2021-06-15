Lewisburg is the fourth West Virginia city to take a stand against discrimination by adopting a version of the CROWN Act ordinance.
Following a public hearing Tuesday night, City Council voted unanimously to enact the ordinance, whose title is an acronym for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The amendment to the city’s Human Rights ordinance makes discrimination against a person on account of hairstyle or texture of hair illegal.
Similar measures have been adopted in Morgantown, Beckley and — just last week — in Charleston, all with the purpose of preventing prejudice from costing a person a job or a place to live or the privilege of competing in sports simply because of the texture or style of their hair.
The CROWN Act has not fared well in the West Virginia Legislature, however, failing to gain support from legislators the past two years.
"It’s my hope that this ordinance will eliminate discrimination where people are finding work-arounds,” Council member Arron Seams told The Register-Herald during a break in Tuesday's meeting.
Seams said he had discussed with Mayor Beverly White the message the city would send by adopting the measure.
"I was a little disappointed that after the statements made by Delegate Danielle Walker (D- Monongalia) when she introduced the CROWN Act in the Legislature that it was not adopted there,” he continued. "I just wanted to send a message to our residents — and to the state — that we aren’t going to balk when given the opportunity to do the right thing,"