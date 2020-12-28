The Lewisburg Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) regional office, along with those in Kanawha City and Winfield, will be operating by appointment only until further notice because of Covid-19 exposures resulting in reduced staff.
Any walk-ins who need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions via the online services portal at dmv.wv.gov or at one of DMV's local kiosks. Lewisburg area customers can visit kiosks in Beckley at the Kroger in Beckley Crossing and the Sheetz on North Eisenhower Drive.
Customers with dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates may use the drop boxes outside the Lewisburg DMV regional office.
Customers who cannot do their transactions online or at a kiosk may consider visiting a nearby regional office, including the Beckley office.