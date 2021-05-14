Lewisburg City Council meets Tuesday, May 18, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chambers, 942 Washington Street, West, Lewisburg at 7:30 p.m. for a regular session.
Some highlights of the agenda include first reading of the Crown Act, Suddenlink/Altice franchise renewal, discussion of a 5-6 bed and breakfast on Washington Street West, a police department promotion, fire station construction fund, City Clerk's salary and more.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, the meeting is available via teleconference. To participate, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. on May 18.