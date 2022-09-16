The City of Lewisburg Building Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chambers, 942 Washington St. W., Lewisburg.

Agenda items are: considering and approving bank proposals for the issuance of bonds; approval of minutes for March 15, 2022; communication from members; adjournment.

l l l

Lewisburg City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chambers, 942 Washington St. W., Lewisburg.

Call to order by Mayor Beverly White

Ordinance 306, revised nuisances, second reading and public hearing

Ordinance 308, tap rate increase, second reading and public hearing

Ordinance 309, noise ordinance, first reading

Resolution 498, 2002 Hazard Mitigation Plan Region IV

Resolution 499, pay request #3, invoices related to water system improvements

Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau annual report

Lafayette Street sidewalk update from City Manager Misty Hill

employee year-end luncheon information from Hill

Planning Commission report from Council member John Little

Parks Commission report from Council member Sarah Elkins

Police Department report from Chief of Police Teubert

Fire Department report from Fire Chief Thomas

Finance Committee report from Council member Arron Seams – including Fire Department SCBA purchase approval, Lewisburg Holiday Festival request for funding, bonds for new Public Works building, holiday schedule, opioid settlement agreement and release

Public Works Department report from Public Works Director Legg

visitors reports by citizen request (5-minute limit per subject not on the agenda)

approval of minutes for the Aug. 16 session from City Clerk Shannon Beatty

adjournment

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video