The City of Lewisburg Building Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chambers, 942 Washington St. W., Lewisburg.
Agenda items are: considering and approving bank proposals for the issuance of bonds; approval of minutes for March 15, 2022; communication from members; adjournment.
l l l
Lewisburg City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chambers, 942 Washington St. W., Lewisburg.
Call to order by Mayor Beverly White
Ordinance 306, revised nuisances, second reading and public hearing
Ordinance 308, tap rate increase, second reading and public hearing
Ordinance 309, noise ordinance, first reading
Resolution 498, 2002 Hazard Mitigation Plan Region IV
Resolution 499, pay request #3, invoices related to water system improvements
Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau annual report
Lafayette Street sidewalk update from City Manager Misty Hill
employee year-end luncheon information from Hill
Planning Commission report from Council member John Little
Parks Commission report from Council member Sarah Elkins
Police Department report from Chief of Police Teubert
Fire Department report from Fire Chief Thomas
Finance Committee report from Council member Arron Seams – including Fire Department SCBA purchase approval, Lewisburg Holiday Festival request for funding, bonds for new Public Works building, holiday schedule, opioid settlement agreement and release
Public Works Department report from Public Works Director Legg
visitors reports by citizen request (5-minute limit per subject not on the agenda)
approval of minutes for the Aug. 16 session from City Clerk Shannon Beatty
adjournment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.