The Lewisburg City Council will meet regular session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 942 Washington St., W, Lewisburg.

Usual attendees are Mayor Beverly White; City Manager Misty Hill, City Clerk Shannon Beatty, City Council members Sarah Elkins, Franklin Johnson, John Little, Valerie Pritt and Arron Seams. The public is welcome.

The agenda:

1. call to order

2. ordinances:

ordinance 309, Noise Ordinance, 2nd reading and public hearing

Ordinance 311, Home Rule Amendment, first reading

3. resolutions:

Resolution 500, water systems improvement project pay request No. 4

Resolution 501, Amendment No. 2

4. proclamation of Pregnancy and Child Loss Remembrance and Awareness Month

5. Communications from the Mayor, Mayor White, Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau annual report

6. Communication from City Manager Hill:

Arts & Humanities funding request, Lewisburg Downtown Business Associatiion

opioid-related claims and release, allergens, CVS, Rite Aid, Teva and Walmart combined

7. Communications from City Council Members

8. Communications from Chief of Police Teubert:

report from Chief Teubert

Police Department Standard Operating Guidelines (SOGs)

9. Communications from Fire Chief Thomas:

report from Fire Chief Thomas

10. Communications from Council Committees:

Finance Committee Report

water system improvement project change order No. 1, contract 8a

Public Works Building, authorizing Mayor White to sign construction contract

Video Lottery Funding request, Greenbrier East High School marching band

Fire Department physicals

11. Public Works Department report from Director Legg

12. Approval of Minutes, City Clerk Beatty:

Regular Session, Sept. 20, 2022

Special Session, Sept. 27, 2022

13. Visitors Reports (5-minute limit per subject not on the agenda) by citizen request

14. Adjournment

