The Lewisburg City Council will meet regular session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 942 Washington St., W, Lewisburg.
Usual attendees are Mayor Beverly White; City Manager Misty Hill, City Clerk Shannon Beatty, City Council members Sarah Elkins, Franklin Johnson, John Little, Valerie Pritt and Arron Seams. The public is welcome.
The agenda:
1. call to order
2. ordinances:
ordinance 309, Noise Ordinance, 2nd reading and public hearing
Ordinance 311, Home Rule Amendment, first reading
3. resolutions:
Resolution 500, water systems improvement project pay request No. 4
Resolution 501, Amendment No. 2
4. proclamation of Pregnancy and Child Loss Remembrance and Awareness Month
5. Communications from the Mayor, Mayor White, Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau annual report
6. Communication from City Manager Hill:
Arts & Humanities funding request, Lewisburg Downtown Business Associatiion
opioid-related claims and release, allergens, CVS, Rite Aid, Teva and Walmart combined
7. Communications from City Council Members
8. Communications from Chief of Police Teubert:
report from Chief Teubert
Police Department Standard Operating Guidelines (SOGs)
9. Communications from Fire Chief Thomas:
report from Fire Chief Thomas
10. Communications from Council Committees:
Finance Committee Report
water system improvement project change order No. 1, contract 8a
Public Works Building, authorizing Mayor White to sign construction contract
Video Lottery Funding request, Greenbrier East High School marching band
Fire Department physicals
11. Public Works Department report from Director Legg
12. Approval of Minutes, City Clerk Beatty:
Regular Session, Sept. 20, 2022
Special Session, Sept. 27, 2022
13. Visitors Reports (5-minute limit per subject not on the agenda) by citizen request
14. Adjournment
