Lewisburg City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 942 Washington St. W.
The meeting will also be available via teleconference because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Form information on how to participate on Zoom, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.
The agenda includes visitor reports, ordinances, resolutions of police leases, a report from Mayor Beverly White about the Fire Station Committee, a water treatment plant maintenance repair list from City Manager Misty Hill, communications from commissions and departments, a report from the Council Finance Committee, and a report from Public Works Director Legg.