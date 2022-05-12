Lewisburg City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at 942 Washington St. W.
The meeting will also be available via Zoom teleconference because of the Covid-19 pandemic. For information on how to participate on Zoom, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
call to order (Mayor Beverly White)
visitors reports (five-minute limit per subject not on the agenda) (citizen request)
approval of minutes for the regular session on April 19 and the special session on April 28 (City Clerk Shannon Beatty)
ordinances:
A. To conduct a public hearing regarding proposed Refunding Bond Ordinance.
B. To consider on third reading and act upon a proposed Refunding Bond Ordinance titled "Ordinance authorizing the refunding of the Series 2009 A bonds, Series 2012 A bonds and Series 2013 A bonds and the financing of the cost thereof, not otherwise provided, through the issuance by the city of Lewisburg of not more than $3,500,000 in aggregate principal amount of water refunding revenue bonds, Series 2022 A; providing for the rights and remedies of and security for the registered owners of such bonds; authorizing execution and delivery of all documents relating to the issuance of such bonds; and authorizing the sale and providing for the terms and provisions of such bonds and adopting other provisions relating thereto."
C. To conduct a public hearing regarding proposed USDA Bond Ordinance.
D. To consider on third reading and act upon a proposed USDA Bond Ordinance titled "Ordinance authorizing the acquisition and construction of certain additions, betterments and improvements to the existing public waterworks facilities of the city of Lewisburg, and the financing of the cost, not otherwise provided thereof, through the issuance by the city of Lewisburg of not more than $10,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of water revenue bonds, Series 2022 B (United States Department of Agriculture), not more than $10,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of water revenue bonds, Series 2022 C (United States Department of Agriculture); not more than $10,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of water revenue bonds, Series 2022 D (United States Department of Agriculture); not more than $10,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of water revenue bonds, series 2022 E (United States Department of Agriculture); and not more than $10,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of water revenue bonds, Series 2022 F (United States Department of Agriculture) in five or more series; defining and prescribing the terms and provisions of the bonds; providing generally for the rights and remedies of and security for the holder of the bonds; and providing when this ordinance shall take effect."
E. To conduct a public hearing regarding proposed IJDC Bond Ordinance.
F. To consider on third reading and act upon a proposed IKDC Bond Ordinance titled "Ordinance authorizing the acquisition and construction of certain additions, betterments and improvements to the existing public waterworks facilities of the city of Lewisburg, and the financing of the cost, not otherwise provided thereof, through the issuance by the city of Lewisburg of not more than $15,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of water revenue bonds, Series 2022 G (West Virginia Infrastructure Fund) in one or more series; defining and prescribing the terms and provisions of the bonds; providing generally for the rights and remedies of and security for the holder of the bonds; and providing when this ordinance shall take effect."
G. To conduct a public hearing regarding proposed WDA Bond Ordinance.
H. To consider on third reading and act upon a proposed WDA Bond Ordinance titled "Ordinance authorizing the acquisition and construction of certain additions, betterments and improvements to the existing public waterworks facilities of the city of Lewisburg, and the financing of the cost, not otherwise provided thereof, through the issuance by the city of Lewisburg of not more than $15,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of water revenue grant anticipation notes, Series 2022 H (West Virginia Water Development Authority), in one of more series; defining and prescribing the terms and provisions of the bonds; providing generally for the rights and remedies of and security for the holder of the bonds; and providing when this ordinance shall take effect."
I. To consider and act upon a proposed Supplemental Resolution relating to the Refunding Bonds.
J. To consider and act upon a proposed Sweep Resolution pertaining to the automatic payment of the Refunding Bonds to the Municipal Bond Commission.
K. To take necessary action related to the foregoing.
L. To conduct a public hearing regarding a Water Rate Ordinance.
M. To conduct a public hearing regarding a Project Ordinance.
N. To consider for second reading and act upon a proposed ordinance titled "An ordinance setting forth the rates, fees and charges for service to customers of the waterworks system of the city of Lewisburg."
O. To consider for second reading and act upon a proposed ordinance titled "An ordinance authorizing the acquisition, equipping and construction of certain extensions, additions, betterments and improvements to the existing public waterworks system of the city of Lewisburg."
Water Project Accounting Agreement Amendment
Water Project Bond Counsel Agreement Amendment
Water Project Engineering Agreement Amendment
Water Project Legal Agreement Amendment
Ordinance 303, first reading, mayor and council salary
Resolution 492, ratifying and approving contracts by city manager
communications from Mayor Beverly White
communications from City Manager Misty Hill about The Thrasher Group, new fire station review
communications from city council members
Planning Commission report from Zoning Officer Cunningham about conditional use permit, multi-family dwelling of two or more units, in R1 district. Aaron Huffman, 603 S. Lafayette, public hearing
report from Chief of Police Teubert
report from Fire Chief Thomas
Finance Committee report from Chair Arron Seams on multiple topics: Workers' Compensation policy renewal; Arts & Humanities Grant funding; Significant Cinema; Greenbrier Valley Theatre; Lewisburg Foundation - Green Space upgrade; video lottery funding - Greenbrier Valley Theatre; Mountaineer Computer Systems, Inc. - maintenance and support agreement; Imre D. Pentek accounting contract; sidewalk projects on Route 219 North - pay request for Phases II and III; North Court Street - sidewalk replacement; Hollowell Park - pickleball viewing platform bids; water plant pay scale addition of assistant chief operator; Wanda Sanford promotion to assistance chief operator with pay increase; Water Fund Budget 2023; Chapman Technical Group - Amendment No. 1 to Task Order 36; North Court Street paving, change order.
report from Public Works Director Legg
adjournment