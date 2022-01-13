Lewisburg City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 942 Washington St. W.
The meeting will also be available via teleconference because of the Covid-19 pandemic. For information on how to participate on Zoom, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Agenda:
call to order - Mayor Beverly White
visitors reports (5-minute limit per subject not on the agenda) - citizen request
approval of minutes for regular session on Dec. 21, 2021 - City Clerk Shannon Beatty
proclamation of Volunteer Year 2021 Covid-19 Taskforce
proclamation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Week
communications from the mayor - Mayor White
communications from the city manager (approval of evidentiary materials for the stormwater study, Donna Ward; and CARES Act update) - City Manager Misty Hill
communications from city council members
Planning Commission report on final plat, Wal-Mart property, 1976 Jefferson St. N., Wal-bucks - Zoning Officer Cunningham
Parks Commission report - Council member Sarah Elkins
report from Chief of Police Teubert
report from Fire Chief Thomas
Finance Committee (Finance Committee report; removal of trees in right-of-ways for water system upgrades; Public Works building bids; Schleiff Construction, LLC, final pay request; cost of living increase; Police Department competitive wage increase; lease purchase of police vehicles) - Chair Arron Seams
report from Public Works Director Legg
adjournment