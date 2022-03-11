Lewisburg City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at 942 Washington St. W.
The meeting will also be available by Zoom via Teleconference because of the Covid-19 pandemic. For information on how to participate on Zoom, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
Call to order - Mayor Beverly White
Visitors reports (five-minute limit per subject not on the agenda) - citizen request
Police Department promotion of Lt. Jonathan Hughes to deputy chief
Approval of minutes for the regular session on Feb. 15 - City Clerk Shannon Beatty
Ordinance 300, Codified Ordinance Update, second reading and public hearing
Ordinance 301, Home Rule amendment for municipal sales and use tax, first reading
Ordinance 302, Authorization of Public Works Building, first reading
Resolution 490, Feamster Street sidewalk grant
Resolution 491, Reimbursement resolution for Public Works Building
Steptoe & Johnson bond counsel for water bond
Sidewalk Project U.S. 219 North Phase II pay application
Sidewalk Project U.S. 219 North Phase III pay application
Clifton Presbyterian Church, City of Lewisburg (Maxwelton) water tower
Greenbrier Historical Society assumption of lease for Courtney St. Building
Planning Commission report - Zoning Officer Cunningham
Parks Commission report - Chair Sarah Elkins
Police Department report - Deputy Chief Hughes
Fire Department report - Fire Chief Thomas
Finance Committee report - Chair Arron Seams (Police Department new hires, certified officer Joshuah Stevens and uncertified officer Jonathon Cosby; Arts & Humanities grant application, Lewisburg Foundation Confederate Cemetery; Mills Group LLC - Wayfinding and Branding; water system improvements - Arthur J Honaker Land Purchase; motor vehicle certification - Joseph Jones; General Fund budget preparation for fiscal year 2023; Coal Severance Fund budget preparation for fiscal year 2023)
Public Works Department report - Public Works Director Legg
Adjournment