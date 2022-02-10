Lewisburg City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 942 Washington St. W.
This meeting will be available only on Zoom via Teleconference because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
For information on how to participate on Zoom, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- call to order (Mayor Beverly White)
- visitors reports (five-minute limit per subject not on the agenda, by citizen request)
- approval of minutes for regular session on Jan. 18 (City Clerk Shannon Beatty)
- first reading of Ordinance 300, Codified Ordinances Update
- proclamation of Volunteer of the Year 2021 - Covid-19 Taskforce
- communications from Mayor White
- communications from City Manager Misty Hill about Finance Committee and City Council schedules
- communications from city council members
- Planning Commission report by Zoning Officer Cunningham
- Final Plat, Walmart property, 1976 Jefferson St. N., Wal-bucks
- Rolling Hills sewer project extension report by Criss Haynes
- report from Chief of Police Teubert about new police department officer Justin Deed
- report from Fire Chief Thomas
- Finance Committee report by Chair Arron Seams
- health insurance renewal
- engagement of bond council for Public Works building
- additional police officer request
- Jason Hanna and John, Mcmillion, Water Distribution Certification
- report from Public Works Director Legg
- adjournment