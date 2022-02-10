Lewisburg City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 942 Washington St. W.

This meeting will be available only on Zoom via Teleconference because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For information on how to participate on Zoom, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

- call to order (Mayor Beverly White)

- visitors reports (five-minute limit per subject not on the agenda, by citizen request)

- approval of minutes for regular session on Jan. 18 (City Clerk Shannon Beatty)

- first reading of Ordinance 300, Codified Ordinances Update

- proclamation of Volunteer of the Year 2021 - Covid-19 Taskforce

- communications from Mayor White

- communications from City Manager Misty Hill about Finance Committee and City Council schedules

- communications from city council members

- Planning Commission report by Zoning Officer Cunningham

- Final Plat, Walmart property, 1976 Jefferson St. N., Wal-bucks

- Rolling Hills sewer project extension report by Criss Haynes

- report from Chief of Police Teubert about new police department officer Justin Deed

- report from Fire Chief Thomas

- Finance Committee report by Chair Arron Seams

- health insurance renewal

- engagement of bond council for Public Works building

- additional police officer request

- Jason Hanna and John, Mcmillion, Water Distribution Certification

- report from Public Works Director Legg

- adjournment

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video