Lewisburg City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at 942 Washington St. W.
The meeting will also be available by Zoom via Teleconference because of the Covid-19 pandemic. For information on how to participate on Zoom, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
The agenda includes:
consideration of proposed ordinances related to bonds, public waterworks facilities, and waterworks rates, fees and charges.
a resolution in support of Ukraine.
proclamation of Arbor Day, Celebrate Osteopathic Medicine Week, and Children's Memorial Flag Day.
Lay the Levy and public hearing.
Public Works bids.
North House Museum Courtney Street building (pink library) lease.
reports from committees and departments.
Video Lottery Revenue Program - Greenbrier East High School Project Graduation.
a pay increase for Human Resource Director Rebecca White.
paving bids for North Court Street.
water plant sediment basin bid.