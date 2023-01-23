Lewisburg City Council will have a special session at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber at Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington St., W. On the agenda are a Greenbrier County Commission permit fee for the City Water plant upgrade intake, Employee Health Insurance benefit renewal, Change Order #1 to contract 8A for existing water plant intake, Change Order #2 to contract 8A for the Harper Road Trail parking lot.
Lewisburg City Council to have special session Thursday
