To protect the community from the spread of Covid-19, members of the Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg have canceled the 2021 Art and Craft show that had been scheduled for Oct. 8-10 at the State Fair event center.
The church is going ahead with a take-out free spaghetti dinner available for pickup or drop by at the church at 162 Harper Road, Lewisburg.
The church will continue selling apple butter for $9 a quart and $7 a pint. The apple butter is available at the church and at Cardinal Printing in Fairlea, Greenbrier Printing on Court Street and Farmer’s Home Fire Insurance on 219 where the football signs are located.
Church members are hopeful that the Art and Craft show will return in 2022.