Visitors have long been lured to West Virginia by the promise of first-class outdoor recreational opportunities — whitewater rafting, mountain biking, hiking, fishing, backpacking and much more.
Fueled by a $25 million gift from Intuit executive and Kenova native Brad Smith and his wife, Alys, an initiative supported by the state and West Virginia University will take a page from the tourism marketing handbook to attract new remote workers to the Mountain State. According to organizers, the program is probably a year away from beginning to bring fully-employed people from outside the state who will be able to continue their work while living away from big-city stresses.
“I may have spent the first 22 years of my life dreaming of a way out, but I can tell you with clear eyes and full heart I’ve spent every day since looking for a way back home,” Brad Smith said in a video introduction to this initiative.
“Alys and I are committed to the success of this program and its ability to leverage West Virginia’s outdoor assets to attract fresh talent, cultivate dynamic communities and continue to fuel the entrepreneurial and innovative thinking that are hallmarks of the state,” Smith said.
Three host communities — Lewisburg, Morgantown and Shepherdstown — will get the ball rolling. They were selected by a team composed of representatives from WVU and the West Virginia Department of Tourism who created a framework to serve as a guide for understanding a community’s current readiness to start a remote worker program.
Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White is thrilled by the opportunity for economic and population growth in her city.
“We’re a safe community, and we’re an inclusive community,” White said. “I hope those were among the reasons we were chosen for this program. How people perceive us made Lewisburg a good choice.”
White is joined by Greenbrier County Commissioners Tammy Tincher and Lowell Rose and Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Kara Dense in the local planning team.
Dense, who is serving as the local liaison for the endeavor, said her primary focus at this moment is laying the groundwork for the program, in conjunction with the Tourism Department. That groundwork includes basics such as designing a website and loading it with videos, photos and other content, as well as pulling together discounts and incentives to introduce the new arrivals to Lewisburg area businesses and the region’s outdoor attractions.
“Lewisburg was a natural fit for this program,” Dense said. “It’s a wonderful, accepting place where people can feel like they belong. Being chosen to participate in the remote worker program is a testament to how welcoming our people are.”
Danny Twilley, assistant dean of WVU’s Brad & Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative (OEDC), was equally lavish in praising the laid-back Greenbrier Valley town known for its embrace of visitors.
“Lewisburg knows how to welcome and invite people in,” Twilley said. “It’s a great place to visit, but also a great place to live. We hope our incentive package tips the scales for people who would like to move to Lewisburg.”
That “incentive package” being offered to remote workers who will be selected for the program through a competitive application process includes free co-working space, free and subsidized outdoor trips and activities, professional development, networking events and unspecified financial incentives, according to the OEDC’s website.
“We want to attract people who want to stay here,” Twilley commented.
He said community leaders will help the OEDC determine how many remote workers and their families can be comfortably accommodated in and around Lewisburg, given housing availability, schools and other factors.
The workers will live in the “greater Lewisburg area,” not confined to the city limits, but within reasonable proximity to take advantage of outdoor activities and the town’s arts, food and entertainment offerings.
Newcomers won’t all move in at one time, Twilley emphasized. Instead, they will arrive in around four multi-family cohorts, spread over a four- to five-year period, with the first cohort arriving in approximately a year.
WVU President Gordon Gee also expressed enthusiasm about the remote worker program.
“People are fleeing the vertical cities, and West Virginia is uniquely positioned to attract them,” Gee said in an announcement about the program’s founding.
“I firmly believe that this program, which aligns perfectly with our university’s land-grant mission, will ignite West Virginia’s economy, develop world-class recreational infrastructure and expand outdoor educational opportunities.”
Gov. Jim Justice extended his personal congratulations to the three cities selected to host the first remote workers in what is designed to evolve into a statewide program.
“What I love most about the selection of these three cities is that they each offer their own version of Almost Heaven,” Justice said in a media release.
“In Morgantown, remote workers will get the opportunity to be in the heart of the action in one of West Virginia’s most vibrant college towns. Shepherdstown offers a riverside oasis located just a rock’s throw away from the major metropolitan area of Washington, D.C. And in Lewisburg, workers will get the opportunity to experience mountain living at its finest, with a beautiful downtown and thriving arts scene.
“Collectively, these three cities each offer a uniquely ‘West Virginia’ experience to those looking to move here and work remotely.”
Lewisburg Mayor White pointed out that, if nothing else, the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated that many people can work remotely while remaining productive and efficient. She said she’s excited her city is being provided with this opportunity.
“You only have one chance to make a first impression,” Mayor White said. “I want these new residents to feel very welcome.”
