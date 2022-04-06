A beloved local tradition will return for the first time since 2019 on Saturday as downtown Lewisburg welcomes visitors to the 12th Annual Chocolate Festival.
Erica Vaughan, who serves as both the executive director of the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley and the chairperson of the festival, said she is looking forward to the event, which was canceled in 2020 and again in 2021 due to Covid-19 safety concerns.
“We love for people to come see our lovely town of Lewisburg and visit the Greenbrier Valley, and that hasn’t been possible for two years,” she said. “We’re very excited. The whole town is excited to bring the festival back.”
Those with a taste for chocolate can purchase tasting tickets and then wander the streets of downtown Lewisburg as businesses and other organizations serve up a variety of chocolate offerings.
Vaughan said the event, which benefits the United Way, will offer up 46,000 tastings from more than 40 participating vendors.
“We have everything from chocolate-covered shoelaces to chocolate martinis,” she said.
Other chocolate offerings include mini chocolate bagels, chocolate-covered strawberries, espresso brownies, a variety of chocolate truffles, chocolate mousse and even chocolate-covered Gummy Bears.
“I don’t think anyone has duplicated anything,” Vaughan said of the variety. “Merchants take great pride in their offerings and in finding unique chocolate vendors so we have this huge variety.”
Though chocolate is the star of the festival, it’s not the only attraction as guests can enjoy live music from the greenspace — or inside Greenbrier Valley Theatre in case of inclement weather. Other activities include a screening of "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," children’s storytelling, face painting, complimentary souvenir photos, a dance performance, an Easter egg hunt and pastry demonstrations by Greenbrier Pastry Chef Jean Francois Suteau and Lisa Carter.
Carter, Vaughan said, will present a gluten-free pastry demo.
“It’s the first gluten-free demo we’ve done,” she said, explaining visitors often request low-carb or gluten-free tastings.
In past years, guests could purchase a souvenir shirt but, due in part to supply chain troubles, Vaughan said visitors this year can instead buy a Lewisburg Chocolate Festival tote bag, perfect for carrying chocolate.
“If you need a place to put your chocolate, we’ve got you covered,” she said of the bags that will bear the phrase, “The Sweetest Day in Lewisburg.”
Early April weather can be tricky, but, as of Wednesday, Saturday’s forecast called for clear skies and 40 degrees. And though that might be considered a bit on the chilly side, Vaughan said ticket sales are soaring as she expects upward of 5,000 people for the festival.
“There’s a chance of snow on the western end of the county up in the mountains but not here so it’s a good day for chocolate!” she said.
The Chocolate Festival is slated from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors who haven’t purchased tickets online at lewisburgchocolatefestival.com or on the festival’s Facebook page can buy them beginning at 10 a.m. at City National Bank downtown.
Parking is located throughout the downtown area, but those who want to avoid looking for a spot can park in the lower parking lot at Lewisburg Walmart and catch a free ride from the Mountain Transit Authority.
“The shuttle will run every 30 minutes beginning at 8:30 until 4 p.m.,” Vaughan said. “We’re excited about that. It’s the little things that make a huge difference.”
Vaughan said she encourages both those who have attended the festival in the past as well as first-time guests to check out the festivities.
“I’m excited the world is opening back up and we can all be together and we can continue on with this wonderful tradition in Lewisburg,” she said.
“…This is the place to be and we welcome you to Lewisburg with open arms and lots of chocolate.”
For tickets and a complete schedule of events, visit www.lewisburgchocoaltefestival.com.
