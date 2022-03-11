The City of Lewisburg Building Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber in Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington St. W., Lewisburg.
The items for discussion:
Call to order
Oath of office
Election of officers for calendar year 2022
Consideration of bylaws and rules of procedure for the Building Commission
First reading on a proposed ordinance of the Building Commission titled "An ordinance approving and authorizing the design, acquisition, construction and equipping of a Public Works Building to be constructed on real property located in city of Lewisburg; the issuance by the city of Lewisburg Building Commission of its lease revenue bonds, in one or more series, in the aggregate principal amount of not more than $5,000,000, the proceeds of which shall be expended to finance a portion of the costs of such project and paying costs in connection with the issuance of such bonds and related costs; authorizing the execution and delivery of a deed of trust, an agreement and lease, a lease assignment and other instruments and documents and approving other matters relating to the terms and security of such bonds; defining and prescribing the terms and provisions of the bonds; providing generally for the rights and remedies and security of the holders of the bonds; providing for certain other matters in connection therewith; and providing when this ordinance shall take effect."
Consideration of a reimbursement resolution as related to the Public Works Building
Necessary action related to the foregoing
Adjournment