The Lewisburg Building Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber inside city hall, 942 Washington St. W., Lewisburg.
The meeting is to conduct a second reading on a proposed Building Commission ordinance approving and authorizing the design, acquisition, construction and equipping of a public works building to be constructed on real property in Lewisburg. The issuance by the Building Commission of its lease revenue bonds, in one or more series, would be in the aggregate principle amount of not more than $5,000,000, the proceeds of which shall be expended to finance a portion of the costs of such project and playing costs in connection with the issuance of such bonds and related costs authorizing the execution and delivery of a deed of trust, an agreement and lease, a lease assignment and other instruments and documents and approving other matters relating to the terms and security of such bonds; defining and prescribing the terms and provisions of the bonds, providing generally for the rights, remedies and security of the holders of the bonds; providing for certain other matters in connection therewith; and providing when this ordinance shall take effect.