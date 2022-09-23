The City of Lewisburg Building Commission will have a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5:30 p.m., at the City of Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington St. W. in Lewisburg.
(A) To consider a proposed Supplemental Resolution of the Building Commission entitled:
Supplemental resolution approving terms of the lease revenue bonds, series 2022 (Public Works Building), of the Lewisburg Building Commission; approving the sale and delivery of such bonds to Truist Bank; approving the forms and authorizing the execution and delivery of a credit line deed of trust, fixture filing and security agreement, an agreement and lease, a lease assignment and other documents and instruments, designating a registrar, paying agent and depository bank for the bonds; and making other provision as to the bonds.
(B) Take necessary action related to the foregoing.
l l l
The Lewisburg City Council will have a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., at the City of Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington St. W. in Lewisburg.
The agenda for the meeting:
(A) To consider and act upon a proposed Supplemental Resolution of the CIty entitled:
Supplemental resolution approving the forms of an agreement and lease, a lease assignment and a credit line deed of trust, fixture filing and security agreement in connection with the issuance of the lease revenue bonds, series 2022 (Public Works Building) of the City Lewisburg Building Commission (The "issuer"); and approve other matters with respect to such bonds.
(B) Take necessary action related to the foregoing.
(C) West Virginia Department of Natural Resources agreement.
(D) Adjournment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.