Lewisburg city employees got a welcome surprise a few days before Thanksgiving, when each person received an extra $1,500 in hazard pay.
City council allocated the money for the hazard pay from the municipality’s general fund at the conclusion of a marathon executive session at council’s regular meeting last month.
Each check presented to an employee was accompanied by a personal, handwritten thank-you note penned by Mayor Beverly White.
Council also voted to fund this month’s annual Employee Appreciation Luncheon. Due to Covid-19 restrictions on large gatherings, each employee will be provided with an individually packaged traditional turkey dinner, prepared by the staff at the iconic Jim’s Drive-In.
“I’ll drop them off to each employee, and they can eat a meal on the city,” interim city manager Misty Hill said. “We’re trying to bring a little normalcy to the season for our employees.”
One mainstay of Lewisburg’s holiday season will be notably missing. Mayor White announced that organizers have decided to cancel the quirky Shanghai Parade, which has entertained townspeople every New Year’s Day for the past 150 years.
With the city’s traditional Christmas parade also canceled, Hill noted that tentative plans are taking shape for an innovative parade in which local emergency vehicles would wend through residential neighborhoods, allowing residents to watch the spectacle from the security of their own homes or front yards.
“We don’t want to disappoint the children,” Hill said.
No date has been announced for the parade.
