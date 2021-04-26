Municipal election day in Lewisburg is Tuesday, June 8.
Anyone registered to vote in Lewisburg but who will be absent from the city or confined to a health care facility on election day may apply for an absentee ballot from the office of the recorder by mail or telephone.
Early in-person voting will be conducted in council chambers at City Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. May 26 through May 28 and June 1 through June 4, and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 29 and June 5.
To obtain additional information about early voting or to apply for an absentee ballot, write to the Office of the Lewisburg City Recorder, 942 Washington St. W., Lewisburg WV 24901, or call 304-645-3776, extension 121, during regular office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.