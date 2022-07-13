Lewis House group plans fundraising events

For the remainder of 2022, the Friends of the Lewis House are planning several fundraisers to help offset continuing operational costs for the historic structure in downtown Oak Hill.
Those events kick off this weekend with a Christmas in July sale, which will feature a variety of items for those already planning for Christmas 2022. The sale will occur on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16.
"We have so many beautiful things that we just didn't know what to do with, so we thought, 'Well, we'll have a Christmas in July sale,'" said FOTLH member Ginny Cracraft.
Cracraft said the group wants to deplete its Christmas stock this weekend to make room for items for other future sales. That would even lead to discounts on items purchased, she said.
Some exterior painting and repairs on one side of the house are the focus of the current fundraising efforts.
Below is a list of events for the remainder of 2022 at the Lewis House:
• Christmas in July sale — July 15-16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Gigantic book sale (on the lawn) — Sept. 3, 8 a.m., during Oak Leaf Festival
• Flea market sale (downstairs) — Sept. 16-17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Soup and corn muffins (inside and carry out) — Oct. 12-13 and Oct. 19-20. Items available are expected to include sweet Italian sausage lentil soup, potato soup and chili. Also, visitors can buy quarts of soup to take home with them.
• Gigantic bake sale (for Thanksgiving, inside Lewis House) — Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., until gone.
Call Cracraft at 1-304-719-9098 if you have any donations of items or are willing to make a monetary donation to assist with the upkeep.
The house remains available for rental for weddings, reunions and other get-togethers.