charleston, w.va. – West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt was elected to a two-year term as vice president of the Southern United States Trade Association (SUSTA) for 2023-2024 on Monday, June 5, during the annual meeting of the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture (SASDA) in Montgomery, Ala.
SUSTA is a non-profit agricultural export trade development association comprised of the departments of agriculture of 14 southern states and Puerto Rico.
SUSTA works with individual state agricultural agencies, like the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, to provide resources to help small businesses with international trade.
“I am thrilled to be elected Vice President of SUSTA,” Leonhardt said in a press release. “It is more important than ever for our small agricultural businesses to think big. In 2022, U.S. agriculture exports totaled $196 billion. That’s an 11 percent increase from the year before. Small business owners don’t just have to think ‘local’ today. With the help of their state departments of agriculture and SUSTA, these businesses can market their products across the globe.”
