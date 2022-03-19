Megan Legursky, former executive director of The United Way of Southern West Virginia, will be representing Mars Bank, which is opening a loan office in Beckley to serve southern West Virginia mortgage and refinance needs.
Mars Bank, headquartered in Mars, Pennsylvania, will place their local office at 101 Ramey Court in Beckley.
Legursky can be reached at at (304) 222-1114, mlegursky@marsbank.com, or www.mars.bank/mlegursky/.
The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 25, at noon. The event is open to the public to meet Legursky and other Mars Bank staff along with touring the office.
Legursky grew up in Beckley, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School, and attended college at Marshall University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and minors in Marketing and Economics.