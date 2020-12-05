Legursky resigns from United Way of Southern West Virginia

United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Megan Legursky, after spending a year on the job, announced Friday that she has decided to step down from the position.
In an email to the board, Legurksy said that the decision was the best for her family. She and her husband, former NFL Steelers guard/center Doug Legursky, moved back to Beckley from Pennsylvania in November 2019 so that Legursky could lead United Way.
Legursky said Saturday that she has cherished her role at United Way of Southern West Virginia.
"2020 has taught me so much, and I'll take it with me in all aspects of my life in the future," said Legursky. "I'm so appreciative to everyone's support this year — my family and friends, our staff, board, donors, partner agencies and community volunteers.
"I know this is where I was meant to be," she added. "I am excited to help the new leader develop a solid foundation and understanding of our United Way.
"The future is so bright."
Legursky stepped into the role after Michelle Rotellini vacated the job to serve as CEO at Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. Rotellini spent two years in the position, succeeding Margaret Ann O'Neal, who put in nine years before being lured away to run United Way of Central West Virginia serving Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan and Clay counties.
"It truly has been an incredible year!" Legursky wrote in an email to board members on Friday. "I know that God extended this opportunity with our United Way of Southern West Virginia as a catalyst for Doug and I to finally make the move back home with our three kiddos.
"We'd talked about it for years and this position created the path to do so," she added. "It also created the opportunity for Doug to start his business this year alongside two of his closest friends and college teammates."
The organization serves communities of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, and McDowell counties and the town of Bluefield, Va. United Way of Southern West Virginia provides funding to over 40 organizations to help fight poverty and to provide food, clothing, shelter and education in the region.
Legursky led the organization when the global Covid pandemic simultaneously created a greater need and virtually froze fundraising opportunities. The annual Dancing with the Stars, which is the organization's single largest annual fundraiser, was postponed.
In 2019, the event had raised more than $300,000 for the organization's general fund.
Legursky created an emergency relief fund during Covid-19. United Way delivered food and personal protective equipment (PPE) and also hosted fundraisers that included a safe golf event, the Work Place Giving Campaign, Denim for a Day and the annual Wonderland of Trees.
Legurksy will be staying in the position until the organization's executive committee finds a candidate to assume the executive director role, said Trena Dacal, United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Board of Directors president.
"We will take our time in finding a replacement for Megan," said Dacal. "It takes a very special person to be in that position.
"We've seen those people over the past few years. Megan is willing to stay and help us onboard somebody new and give them some guidance, and just to help that transition run smoothly.
"We're not in a hurry. We're going to find the right person for the job."
Dacal pointed out that United Way supports various agencies in southern West Virginia.
"We want to make sure we put the right person in that, to help with the position and to be the face of United Way," she explained.
Legursky, who worked in the financial sector before serving at United Way, left the organization in good financial standing, reported Dacal.
"Obviously, (Covid) has affected everybody, globally," she noted. "It's going to affect United Way.
"We're strong, financially. We're strong, within the community, but we depend very much on face-to-face type fundraising between events and face-to-face meetings with donors, so we've adapted to those changes this year."
She said that loyal donors have continued to support the organization, especially in light of the need created by Covid-19.
Legurksy's mother, Nancy Kessinger, has volunteered for United Way of Southern West Virginia for years. Most recently, she served as the 2019 campaign chair.