Charleston – The 2020 legislative session concluded Saturday, following a year of work on a bill to address to the state's foster care crisis and arguments over $16.9 million in funding for it, and another round of overwhelming support for at least $28 million in tax breaks for fossil fuel industries.
"It seems that we've got our priorities mixed up," said Del. Cindy Lavender-Bowe, D- Greenbrier and a co-sponsor of the foster care bill. "However, I am very proud of the foster care bill and that we were able to come to a consensus and it's going to be fully funded."
Four bills to give tax breaks to fossil fuel industries passed earlier this session, including tax cuts for coal-fired power plants and for natural gas storers and transporters. Senate Bill 793, sponsored by Sen. Randy Smith, R- Tucker, gives tax cuts to coal-fired power plants and is estimated to cost $16 million. Economists continue to predict long-term declines in the coal industry.
House Bill 4019, sponsored by Del. John Kelly, R- Wood, was estimated to cost $9 million and is aimed at bringing a natural gas cracker plant to West Virginia. It cuts personal income and corporate income taxes for potential downstream manufacturers of natural gas that make a qualified investment and create at least five jobs. House Bill 4439, sponsored by Del. Eric Householder, R- Berkeley, lets affiliated coal companies that aren't seeing increases in coal production still claim a tax credit on severance tax related to new investments and was estimated to cost $3 million.
The total could be more than $28 million, because it's unclear how many companies will take advantage of the laws.
Last year, lawmakers cut the severance tax on thermal coal, also known as steam coal, from 5 percent to 3 percent over three years.
In special session in July, lawmakers also rushed through a bill that cuts $12.5 million in annual state revenue to bail out a bankrupt company in hopes of keeping an uncompetitive coal-fired power plant running. House Bill 207 exempted “merchant power plants” from the state business and occupation tax. As defined in the bill, the Pleasants Power Station, employing about 160 people in the Pleasants County area, was be the only plant to qualify.
Lavender-Bowe said "we have bills that are put forward to cut revenue, and then we turn around and talk about how we can't afford to do things."
House Bill 4092 articulates new rights for foster children and families and increases payments to families who care for children in custody of the state. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has said about 7,000 children are in state custody, and that the state has the highest rate of children in state custody in the nation. They've pointed to the overdose crisis, which killed nearly 1,000 West Virginians last year, as reason.
Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D- Greenbrier, first attempted to provide foster children a bill of rights as part of another bill during last year's legislative session. He said the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and some lawmakers thwarted that effort.
"It's been a long process," he said. He said he had received "a whole lot of pushback from the Department, and folks in the Legislature."
He and Del. Jeff Pack, R- Raleigh, and a sponsor of the bill, met regularly with foster families and child placement agencies over the last year to better understand the issue.
"I want to give him a lot of kudos," Baldwin said. "They put this out from the House side and started this debate and got us on a really good footing and covered the major areas. So they got that bill passed almost unanimously with a whole lot of support, but then it languished."
The bill had passed the House of Delegates Feb. 18.
It gives children, among other rights: the right to live in a safe and healthy environment, and the least restrictive environment possible; the right to be free from physical, sexual, or psychological abuse or exploitation; and the right to receive adequate and healthy food, appropriate and seasonally necessary clothing, and an appropriate travel bag.
During the last week of the session, Republicans in the Senate removed funding and several rights from the bill, and rejected Baldwin's efforts to re-insert them. Senators amended that funding back in on Friday, and re-inserted several rights, including the right for foster children to be free from unwarranted restraint or isolation, with slight revisions.
Saturday, the state Senate also passed House Bill 4615, sponsored by Delegate John Kelly, R-Wood, which increases penalties for people who engage in acts of civil disobedience in response to industrial activity. It had already passed the House of Delegates.
The bill states that any person who "willfully and knowingly" trespasses on property contacting a "critical infrastructure" facility, including many types of facilities relating to natural gas production and transportation, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and punished by a fine of not less than $250 nor more than $1,000, or confined in jail not less than 30 days nor more than one year, or both fined and confined.
If protesters intend to "willfully damage, destroy, vandalize, deface, tamper with equipment, or impede or inhibit operations of the critical infrastructure facility," they are guilty of a felony and could be fined not less than $500 nor more than $3,000, or imprisoned in a state correctional facility for not less than one nor more than three years, or both fined and imprisoned.
The bill also states that any person who "willfully damages, destroys, vandalizes, defaces or tampers with equipment in a critical infrastructure facility" is guilty of a felony and maybe fined not less than $1,000 nor more than $5,000, or imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a term of not less than one year nor more than five years, or both fined and imprisoned.
Oklahoma was the first state to pass a similar version of the bill, after activists said they planned to protest a pipeline slated to cross tribal land.
Senators, in a voice vote, approved an amendment by Sen. Rich Lindsay- D- Kanawha, to specify that the damage must be in excess of $2,500.
Some Democrats have argued that the bill is aimed at civil disobedience, meaning the act of disobeying the law to demonstrate it is unjust.
Meanwhile, a "just transition" bill, which would have set a state office to seek grants for job retraining and economic development in historically coal-dominated communities, died after never being considered in the state Senate.
House Bill 4574, sponsored by Del. Evan Hansen, D- Monongalia, passed the House of Delegates but died after never being taken up by the Senate Workforce Committee, which is led by Sen. Rollan Roberts, R- Raleigh.
Fossil fuels, including coal and natural gas, are primary contributors to climate change, and climate scientists have called for a phase-out of fossil fuels to prevent more consequences of the crisis, including flooding, heat waves and other extreme weather events.
Earlier this session, lawmakers passed a bill creating incentive for utilities to develop solar energy projects for large customers, but rejected attempts to amend the bill to help families and nonprofits make use of solar energy, as well.
Also Saturday:
- Lawmakers passed and sent Senate Bill 648, sponsored by Sen. Tom Takubo, R- Kanawha, providing dental coverage to adult Medicaid recipients, on to the governor.
- Lawmakers sent House Bill 4176, sponsored by Del. Rodney Miller, D- Boone and codifying the actions of the West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center into state law, on to the governor.
The Fusion Center is a state agency that shares intelligence among law enforcement entities. Proponents of the bill noted that the bill gave the center legislative oversight, which it has lacked for 12 years. The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia had asked lawmakers to postpone the bill until next year, giving them time to bring in national experts to work on civil liberties protections in the bill.
- Lawmakers sent an asset forfeiture bill, requiring law enforcement agencies and offices to report how much money and the types of belongings they seize in the course of their work to the State Auditor's Office. House Bill 4717, sponsored by Delegate John Shott, R- Mercer and House Judiciary chairman, also states that the auditor's office will then create a searchable public website with summaries of the information, and no private case information.
Previously this session:
- Senate Bill 850, which clarified that racial discrimination includes discrimination against people wearing hairstyles associated with a certain race, including dreadlocks, passed the Senate Committee on the Judiciary but died in the House Committee on the Judiciary. Tarsha Bolt, a Beckley mother and a black woman, told lawmakers that her son was barred from playing on the high school basketball team because of his dreadlocks.
- Lawmakers passed House Bill 4217, which caps the amount that coal companies would pay property owners for repairs caused by mine subsidence at 120 percent of the structure's pre-mining value.
- A bill that would make it harder for people with substance use disorder, compared to people with other health conditions, to sue treatment providers died in the House Judiciary Committee.
Senate Bill 821, sponsored by Sen. Tom Takubo, R- Kanawha, came at the request of the West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association. It stated that behavioral health facilities are not liable for civil damages when caring for addicted people in crisis unless unless the patient could prove "gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct." Some lawyers in the Legislature said that was an unusually high standard.
- Lawmakers passed bills permitting women to obtain a 12-month supply of birth control and removing a 30-day wait period when a woman wants a tubal litigation.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones