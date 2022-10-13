Legislative leaders are pushing back against the governor’s counterproposal on car taxes, saying the idea would cause hassle.
Gov. Jim Justice introduced the proposal this week and called it the “Car and All Vehicle Tax and Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act.” The governor did not describe a timetable for the Legislature to consider such a policy, but his administration did distribute a draft bill.
The governor characterized his proposal as an alternative to Amendment 2 that would give legislators the authority to exempt personal property taxes on vehicles and on what businesses pay for inventory, equipment and machinery.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/10/13/legislative-leaders-suggest-governors-car-tax-idea-is-a-non-starter/
