Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.