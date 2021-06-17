CHARLESTON – Legal Aid of WV now has four Community Navigators who can assist low-income West Virginians, particularly those who lost jobs due to Covid-19, with completing forms, reviewing applications, and processing requests. Community Navigators will work with clients from June 1 to August 20, 2021 and can help with:
Public benefits
Unemployment
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program
Taxes (including child tax credit)
Other programs available to low-income West Virginians
These community navigators will be based in four of Legal Aid of WV’s statewide offices.
How to Contact a Community Navigator:
Brian Fletcher, Huntington — bfletcher@lawv.net or 304-989-5023 (Serving Counties: Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne, and Webster)
Nick Helmick, Morgantown — nhelmick@lawv.net or 304-989-5596 (Serving Counties: Berkeley, Brooke, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Marion, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Preston, Tyler, and Wetzel)
Donna Franks, Lewisburg — Dfranks@lawv.net or 304-989-5318 (Serving Counties: Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming)
David Strange, Clarksburg — dstrange@lawv.net or 304-989-7499 (Serving Counties: Barbour, Calhoun, Doddridge, Grant, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson, Lewis, Pendleton, Pleasants, Randolph, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur, Wirt, and Wood)
Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV) is a nonprofit law firm that provides free civil legal services, long-term and elder care advocacy, and behavioral health advocacy. These areas of focus allow LAWV to reach West Virginia's most vulnerable people, solving problems and providing meaningful solutions for thousands of individuals and families every year. LAWV’s offices are based in Charleston, WV, with 12 regional offices throughout the state. More about programs, eligibility, applying for services, and free legal resources can be found at legalaidwv.org.