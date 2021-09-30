CHARLESTON – Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV) will hold its quarterly Board of Directors meeting at noon on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. This Board meeting will be held virtually, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Board meetings are open to the public, and local community members are welcome to attend to learn more about the services LAWV provides. If you are interested in attending, please call 304-343-3013 ext. 2116, and leave a message, and our team will reach out with information on how to join the virtual meeting.