Lease will be negotiated for Fruits of Labor

The city will negotiate a lease agreement with Fruits of Labor for the former Zen's building in the near future, and paving of two lots may start as early as April, Mayor Rob Rappold and city treasurer Billie Trump said during the regular meeting of Beckley Common Council on Tuesday.
Council also approved on first reading an ordinance to accept the former WJLS building as a donation from businessman Matt Bickey and the Bickey family.
During the old business portion of the meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Bob Canter asked for an update on when the award-winning Fruits of Labor plans to move into the former Zen's building.
The city purchased the Neville Street building and two lots across the street from businesswoman Jenny Weng for a little over a million dollars in late summer 2021. The building was purchased with plans for Fruits of Labor, a popular Greenbrier County cafe and bakery that has a charitable arm as part of its operation, to move into the building. Advocates of the move observed that a cafe in downtown Beckley would increase foot traffic.
Some local business owners have criticized the move, including businessman and real estate agent Brian Brown. Critics have countered that the city has no business buying property in order to give public aid to private businesses.
Treasurer Billie Trump reported recently that Fruits of Labor was arranging the kitchen in the building, sparking debates about whether city officials had mischaracterized the building as "turn key," when the kitchen needed reworked.
Fruits of Labor owner Tammy Jordan is opening another location in Montgomery and has steered clear of the controversy regarding the Beckley location.
During the regular meeting on Tuesday, Rappold said that the original target date for Fruits of Labor to move into the space was Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, or mid-February, but that it will likely be closer to early spring.
"We have done all the work from an electrical safety standpoint, just presenting the building in a good, clean order," the mayor reported. "And as we understand, Tammy Jordan has taken a little longer for Tammy to open her Alderson location and more recently the Montgomery location than she anticipated."
Trump said that the city has added fire alarms, sprinklers and back flow preventers and the elevator inspections, which landlords must cover.
"Tammy has had a vendor in and measured for equipment she needs to buy," said Trump. "It's the same old story: She has an equipment list that she can't get delivered, and as soon as that starts coming in, I think we'll all clear the process.
"Right now, the city's part in the building is, pretty much, complete. So we're just waiting for, I guess, some of the equipment and things like that to come in."
Canter thanked them for the update, and Rappold then reported that some alternatives for best use of the parking lot across from Fruits of Labor, along with the Earwood Street lot, have been presented.
He said when asphalt plants open again in the spring, probably in early April, it will be on the city's to-do list.
"So it's an exciting time right now," Rappold said.
"Does that mean we're already reaching out for bids?" Canter asked.
"Everything's like The Plaza," Rappold replied, referring to the former "Hole" that now hosts the Rising Cardinal statue at the corner of South Heber and Neville streets. "There's always considerable stormwater work on that tract of land where the parking lot is."
He added the city's Board of Public Works could likely handle the work required to prepare the lot for paving, as it handled the work at The Plaza.
During the public speakers' session of the meeting, Brown called in to press for further details.
"I understand it's now being referred to as 'the Fruits of Labor building,'" he said. "Last I spoke with Mr. Trump, we did not have a lease agreement in place.
"If there is a lease agreement in place, I'd like to know the terms of that arrangement."
He asked for publication of the steps taken by the city to retro-fit the building with the fire alarms, sprinklers and back flow preventers.
"Speaking of the dollar amount we spent to be able to get this building up and moving for a for-profit business that has not given any indication or would negotiate a lease before it would move into a space is incredibly problematic for me, so I would like to know what the total cost we have spent as a city on this building," he said, adding that he would like the contingent plan in case the lease agreement does not happen or the business does not stay in the building.
He asked why "the city continues to acquire real estate that we have no specific purpose or use for" and said the city could have saved money spent on real estate and instead used it to address stormwater problems at Hartley and Hunter streets, where residents' yards and homes are sometimes flooded.
They report the problem has existed for around 40 years. City officials have said the least expensive fix is around $5 million.
Rappold responded briefly to Brown.
"We will look into that," he said. "We paid far less for the Zen's building than we have for Black Knight, which, as you know, is an incredible success.
"We will let you know as soon as we have those numbers," said Rappold. "It won't be a secret."
Brown strongly opposed the city's purchase of the former country club for $3 million from Gov. Jim Justice in 2018. He said the club had a history of excluding people based on their race and socioeconomic status. Rappold had agreed to change the name, at Brown's suggestion, and the city hosted a contest for residents to find a new name.
Most who sent names wanted "Black Knight," according to Council members, and city officials did not change the name, after all. Brown said the rule of the contest was submission of a new name.
•••
Council also voted on first reading for the city to accept the donation of the former WJLS building, which rents to WVVA and Fama's Coins and Baseball Cards. Rappold said there are two more storefronts in the building that are promising.
Prior to the vote, At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy asked about the roof, which owner Bickey said has leaks. Reedy said that he would like to know more about the joists and rafter thrusts and the entire roofing system. He pointed out that WJLS towers must stay on the roof.
Bickey has gotten bids for $120,000 to $140,000 for the roof, after the city was given a bid for $400,000.
"My other concern is that we are letting Mr. Bickey fix the roof before we are even putting a bid out to even see what the cost for us is," Reedy said. "How do we know we're getting the best deal with our city taxes?
"I just wanted to voice my opinion so everyone here would think about those things before we have the second reading at the next meeting."
Trump said that he and other city officials went with a roofing contractor and looked at the roof and underneath it and did not detect any significant problems.
"However, that doesn't mean they're not there," Trump added. "Cody makes a good point.
"You never know until you start digging into it, but I think we've done some due diligence."
Reedy asked for Council to receive copies of the original bid and Bickey's bid before the next meeting.
Trump said it is an estimate, as opposed to a bid, but Board of Public Works Director Jerry Stump has copies.
Raleigh County Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) Advisor Kelly Elkins asked Council if 30 "Tobacco-Free Zone" signs could be placed in local parks to encourage youth to make positive decisions, and Rappold said that he is 100 percent in favor and will ask city attorney Bill File's advice on how to proceed with the plan.