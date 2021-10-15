lewisburg – Carnegie Hall’s 2021 Fall Classes & Workshops continue and spots are still available for classes which include pottery, painting, music, basket weaving, song writing, soap making, movement, and, in the fall session, quilting and silk paper making.
These unique learning opportunities are taught primarily in small group settings at Carnegie Hall.
Basic Songwriting is a three-week course taught by Mary Dailey and begins Saturday, October 16 at 10:30 a.m.
The workshop is an introduction to the craft of songwriting.
The first class is “Look before you Leap. Before putting pen to paper.”
This class will clarify aim by discussing the who, what, where, when, why, and how of songwriting. Class Two (October 23 at 10:30 a.m.) is “Few Rules, Many Tools.”
This session helps a songwriter to build lyrics.
The third class (October 30 at 10:30 a.m.) is “Alchemy.”
This class explores creating a good match with lyrics and melody. Students must be 18 or older and registration is $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers.
On Monday, October 18, Tuesday, October 19, and Wednesday, October 20, from 1 to 3 p.m., teaching artist John Coffey will teach Beginning Watercolor Painting.
This course is intended for students that have no or very limited experience with watercolor painting.
The class will focus on the basics of watercolor painting, exploring the different materials used (paints, paper, brushes, etc.), basic drawing and watercolor techniques, how to stretch paper, and how to plan your painting.
Each student will have a finished watercolor painting at the end of the six hours of instruction.
Students must be 18 or older and registration is $95 for members and $105 for nonmembers.
For a complete list of classes and workshops and to enroll visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala. The Hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.
For more information, call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.