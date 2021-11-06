Learn how to make soap at Carnegie Hall

lewisburg – Carnegie Hall’s 2021 Fall Classes and Workshops continue Friday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon with How To Make Soap for Beginners.
Would you like to learn how to make your own soap using the cold process soap making method?
Taught by teaching artist Tommye Rafes, How To Make Soap for Beginners teaches students how to make all natural soap from scratch using natural ingredients, such as oils, butters, fragrances and essential oils.
The workshop shows how to calculate the amount of soap to fill a mold and how to create a recipe.
Each student will receive a beginner’s recipe for making soap and one bar of homemade soap at the completion of the class.
Registration is $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers (materials included). Students must be at least 18 years old.
For a complete list of classes and workshops and to enroll visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes and Workshops brochure at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.
The Hall is located at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
For more information, call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.