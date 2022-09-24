Southern West Virginia is so fortunate to have the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), a forward-thinking organization that supports a regional economic development strategy.
In 2016, with support from the Appalachian Regional Commission, the NRGRDA developed the West Virginia Hive Network to help cultivate an entrepreneurship mindset and develop a support structure in southern West Virginia. At the time of development there was very little support for entrepreneurs and small business owners in the region, thus requiring the organization to provide the education and understanding among the business community that help was available.
In 2019, after recognizing capital gaps facing WV Hive clients, the NRGRDA launched Country Roads Angel Network, administered through the WV Hive, to provide early-stage funding opportunities for businesses throughout our region and in all 55 counties of the Mountain State.
Since 2017 I have had the extreme pleasure to direct the efforts and lead the development of the WV Hive and the Country Roads Angel Network. Both organizations are growing and thriving and have consistent, meaningful statewide impact on entrepreneurship development. We take pride in setting the bar for entrepreneurship support.
But this success doesn’t come without hard work and consistently looking for growth opportunities. Most recently we’ve been honored to join the powerhouse partnership list of programs and partners that came together as the Appalachian Climate Technologies (ACT) Now Coalition. Led by Coalfield Development Corporation, the ACT Now Coalition secured a $62.8 million Build Back Better Regional Challenge award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Rarely do these historic funding opportunities come along that allow for truly transformational work – but this is that opportunity for our organization and southern West Virginia – and is true validation that the work we are providing is special and impactful.
The WV Hive is responsible for entrepreneurial priorities as part of the Community and Business Resilience Initiative (CBIR), one of eight projects in the ACT Now Coalition, led by the WV Community Development Hub, and will be supporting 13 of the 21 coal-impacted counties in southern West Virginia to be served under this award. Entrepreneurship support is one of four major objectives of the ACT NOW Coalition proposal being carried out with federal, foundation, and university support, and is being provided in partnership with Advantage Valley, who will support the remaining eight counties in the designated service area.
The Community and Business Resilience Initiative will receive more than $7 million in EDA grant funding leveraged with $2.2 million in matching funds support from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, and multiple other sources to help communities, small businesses, and entrepreneurs get ready for new climate technology jobs and economic development growth. The WV Hive will receive $2.4 million of those funds to fulfill our deliverables for the grant.
The work will not only allow us to provide more entrepreneurs and business owners with support, but it will also allow us to work alongside partners to truly transform the business climate for southern West Virginia. In the CBRI project, in addition to the WV Community Development Hub and Advantage Valley, we will also be working closely with the WV Brownfield Assistance Centers. Through all CBRI programs, 16 communities will complete community revitalization and climate resilience plans, over 125 local resilience and green building development projects will receive seed funding for implementation, 70 buildings and brownfields will be redeveloped, 120 new business startups will be launched, and 500 new jobs will be created.
This multi-faceted opportunity is personally exciting and important for me and allows me the opportunity to marry two of my greatest loves – entrepreneurship and alternative energy. Prior to joining the NRGRDA I spent a number of years working at the National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium (NAFTC) at West Virginia University. At the NAFTC, I promoted nationwide alternative energy fuels and vehicles, and I have always believed there was tremendous potential for the Mountain State to be a leader in this area. With all of the national and regional interest in climate technology, I believe the time is now and is the perfect time for this award!
As a part of the award, the WV Hive will also be overseeing the development of a green business practices curriculum and training materials being developed by AFV (alternative fueled vehicles) Educate, which will be key to creating and sustaining more climate technology jobs, as well as help provide consumer education on making sustainable, green choices.
Further, we are excited to see the work we have already done contribute to growth opportunities for the ACT Now Coalition work. Recently, Country Roads Angel Network made an $80,000 investment in Parthian Battery Solutions. Auggie Chico, founder of Parthian, is a West Virginia University graduate who is developing a company to recycle and repurpose lithium-ion batteries. Where CRAN provided early-stage startup capital for this company, Parthian will be supported through the ACT Now Coalition to help with the set-up of a new facility in southern West Virginia to do this work. This is just one example of how the work we are doing is providing opportunities to not only economically impact the growth of our state and the development of a climate technology business, but also to help create opportunities to keep our extremely talented entrepreneurs in our state!
More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/ and more details about CRAN are at https://www.wvcran.com/.
— Judy Moore, a native of Nicholas County, is deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, executive director of the WV Hive, and president of the Country Roads Angel Network. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from American Intercontinental University and a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from West Virginia University.
