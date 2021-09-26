Christy Laxton grew up in poverty, vowing to make a better life for herself and her family.
Going to work at the age of 14, she pulled herself up by the bootstraps. After getting married, giving birth to her first child, and continuing to work full time, she also graduated with honors from Concord College – the first in her family to earn a college degree. Today, her oldest child is attending college.
In November, Laxton will celebrate her 20th year at the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority. In December, she will mark her 16th year as its executive director.
She became the director at the young age of 23, after having worked as the grant and loan program coordinator, then the assistant executive director the previous four years.
“I am excited about what has happened during my tenure here,” Laxton said. “Laura (Roberts-Lambert) is also celebrating her 20th year at the EDA soon and we have worked hand-in-hand with everything that has happened here.”
Laxton and her husband, Mike, will also celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary just three days before she marks her 20th year at the EDA.
They have four children – Luke, Andrea, Sydney, and Nathan. “One in college, one in high school, one in middle school, and one in elementary school,” Laxton noted.
Laxton has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Concord College (now Concord University) and the National Development Council’s Economic Development Finance Professional certification.
Register-Herald: Describe your job for me.
My job is different every day, which is why I LOVE it. My general job description includes: to manage all fiscal and administrative processes related to receipt and expenditure of funds; negotiate and execute contracts; provide leadership in identifying and alleviating barriers to continued growth of the county; manage administrative staff and all matters relating to personnel; identify grant opportunities and write grants that benefit the county as a whole for the EDA; represent Wyoming County Economic Development Authority in regional and state initiatives; promote Wyoming County in southern West Virginia; and market the county to outside business interest.
In the midst of doing all of this, we manage a loan fund, a community fund, scholarship funds, the county planning commission, industrial parks, events, strategic plans, comprehensive plans, and coordinate numerous other projects. I am here to do anything that is needed for the people and the communities of the county.
Register-Herald: What are some of the challenges you’ve faced since taking the job, and what has been the most challenging for you?
A big challenge for economic development in Wyoming County is that a large portion of the property in Wyoming County is owned by out-of-state land-holding companies. This makes it difficult to provide property for new development and expansions.
We are a more rural community, so it is also harder to attract new industries due to not having interstate highways and large tracts of land available for them.
So, we focus on small business and the manufacturing that can take place in the areas that don’t have to be right beside of the interstate highway.
We have some amazing small businesses here in Wyoming County.
An additional challenge has been Covid. It has been hard for everyone, personally, professionally, mentally and physically. All of us had to adapt to new ways of life. We have worked hard here at the EDA to assist small businesses in overcoming those barriers here locally and statewide.
Register-Herald: Have you faced any specific challenges because you are a woman?
Of course. I think that all women in the workforce face challenges, but I just continue to move forward as a hard worker, moving forward as if those challenges aren’t there, and coming out stronger on the other side to show that women are capable of making things happen.
It seems, as time has gone on, that this stereotype has faded and women are more accepted in the workforce and leadership roles than ever before.
Register-Herald: In your own words, how did you get to where you are?
I think that this comes from a lot of different factors. My childhood upbringing and the people that I watched growing up. People that know me and how I was raised know that I came from a low-income family and a rough home life. We lived off food stamps and welfare. We, most of the time, didn’t have a car and utilities were cut off. We were thankful for the churches that sent us meals during holidays, and were appreciative for our family and friends that helped as well. We were also grateful for the baseball field that was our safe haven.
I started working at the age of 14 to help pay bills at home. My parents divorced shortly after. I continued to play sports and work a tax-paying job from that point forward, while my Mom also worked several jobs.
I would find rides to games and my jobs with coaches or friends and their parents. I knew in my mind that I didn’t want to continue to live in the environment that I had grown up in. I wanted something more.
I saw successful people around me and strived to be like them. Ashleigh Goode and her parents, Mike and Peggy Goode, were very influential in my life and still are. Ashleigh and I shared a birthday and grew up together. They gave me rides to games and I even stayed at their house the night before my wedding. Everyone should have some of Peggy’s French toast!
This family, the compassion that they had for me, the way that they handled themselves – always being kind and doing for others, for showing me a Christian home, they were an inspiration of how I wanted my family to be. Successful, kind, and always doing for others. The Goode family will always hold a special place in my heart.
I also wanted to be a first-generation college graduate. During high school, I worked several local jobs, played sports, helped pay bills, bought my family a car, bought myself a car my senior year, graduated with high honors, and graduated from high school with 24 college credit hours.
I went on to college to play softball, get married, start my career at the EDA, have a baby, and graduate as a first-generation college graduate with honors.
Hard work and determination made me responsible, kind, caring, and, most of all, grateful for all the things that the Lord has blessed me with. Prayer, family and friend support, and the determination to be better are all things that have got me where I am today.
Register-Herald: What challenges do you see ahead for the economy in Wyoming County?
When you look at the barriers to economic development in the southern counties of West Virginia, many would say it’s an impossible task. I welcome the challenge and look forward to working on it every day. I will probably never have the huge announcements about 100-plus job relocations or expansions that so often make the front pages of the Charleston Gazette. I will, however, be able to go to work every day knowing that what I do is very important to a whole lot of people that I truly care about. Those people are my friends, family, board members and many others in Wyoming County that I will probably never meet.
Overcoming Covid is still a challenge. The pandemic is still ongoing and the unknown and uncertainty is still out there.
Businesses are still trying to recuperate from the shutdown and now the outbreaks are happening again, with employees and owners having to close stores down due to quarantine.
Our office will continue to support them however we are able and will provide them with the resources that they need.
Register-Herald: What do you think your role will be in those challenges?
We will continue to provide small business resources and continue to bring community and economic resources to the county as needed.
Register-Herald: What do you believe are the attributes of a successful leader?
Integrity – do what’s right and acknowledge mistakes, no matter what.
Loyalty – being in a position of service to everyone on the team.
Great communication skills – be effective in speaking with and listening to those in your organization, your region, your state, and your networks.
Resiliency – the ability to bounce back from a possible failure and to press on despite obstacles.
Compassion – to be able to relate to others on many different aspects.
Register-Herald: How do you incorporate these attributes in your own job?
These have to be incorporated into my job daily to make me an effective economic and community developer, or any person in the workforce. We should strive to have these leadership qualities to ensure that we are successful in our daily lives and our professional careers.
Register-Herald: Anything you want to add?
I feel my greatest accomplishment to date is being able to continue my professional career in the county where I grew up.
So often an education is a guaranteed one-way ticket out of southern West Virginia for professionals. I am proud to be able to work in the place I call home and to be able to bring my education back to Wyoming County and use it to try to help others who wish to return.