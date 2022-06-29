West Virginia’s longstanding law that makes abortion a felony is being challenged in court.
Medical providers and advocates filed a lawsuit in Kanawha Circuit Court today, contending the old law no longer holds up because so many new laws that conflict with it have been passed since it was last in effect.
The lawsuit asks for a temporary restraining order and, later, a permanent injunction.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/06/29/lawsuit-challenges-west-virginias-century-old-law-that-makes-abortion-a-felony/