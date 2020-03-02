Charleston — Lawmakers supportive of a bill addressing West Virginia's foster care crisis anticipate a new version of the bill will take away funding as well as the rights of foster children and parents.
House Bill 4092, sponsored by Del. Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas, has already passed the West Virginia House of Delegates and was set for consideration in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. It was removed from the agenda before the meeting began at 3 p.m.
"They're going to cut all the funding," said Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, a bill supporter and a member of the committee. "They're going to cut the bill of rights. It's going to be an extremely different bill."
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said the bill would probably be considered Tuesday.
"We've been working hard on it all through the weekend," he said.
He said a stakeholders meeting was held over the weekend and noted they'd received a letter from some of the bill sponsors – including Hill, Del. Jeff Pack, R-Raleigh; Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia; and Del. Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, on Monday.
He said "we're trying to synthesize all that and hopefully we'll have something to lay upon the table for the committee to look at tomorrow."
"We had made some drafts, a preliminary rough draft of a bill, and given it to them to take a look at and react to, and so their letter was reaction to that," he said.
The House version of the bill has a $30 million fiscal note, which notes the bill increases payments to foster families, as well as funding provided to child placement agencies for finalizing adoptions. Lawmakers in the House wanted to up the current minimum of $600 per month per child for foster families to $900 per child – equal to about $30 a day instead of $20 a day.
The fiscal note also said there would be other financial impacts, including payments for respite and child care services, which "cannot be quantified."
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials have said that West Virginia has the highest per capita rate of children in state custody in the country. They’ve said that West Virginia has about 7,000 kids in state custody, and that the number has increased by 67 percent since 2013. During that time, the number increased nationally by 11 percent, according to DHHR.
Several sponsors of the bill sent the Senate Judiciary Committee a letter Monday, asking for numerous changes to the version of the bill they say Senate Judiciary is considering.
Among other changes, they ask Senate Judiciary not to remove funding, remove respite and child care provisions, make foster parents need lawyers they can't afford and remove language to prevent foster kids from carrying their belongings in trash bags.
Among other rights, a previous version of the bill states that foster parents and relatives caring for children in custody of the state have the right to receive training; receive assistance when dealing with loss and separation from a child; receive child care at no cost while attending training or events required by the child placement agency or DHHR; receive their financial reimbursement on or before the 15th of the month; be notified of any issues that could create safety problems before a child is placed in their home; refuse placement; participate in case planning with DHHR; provide input concerning the child's plan of services; be considered as a permanent parent for a foster child; be provided a fair and timely investigation of complaints; have an advocate present during investigations of complaints; and receive a minimum of 14 days of respite each year.
A previous version of the bill also gives foster children new rights. While West Virginia's current foster children bill of rights says that families should be selected based on the child's needs, the bill clarified that "ability to remain with siblings, religious preferences, and other factors which may be important to the child and family" should also be considered.
It added that the child should "receive adequate and healthy food, adequate fitting clothing, and a travel bag" and "receive medical, dental, vision, mental health services, and substance use treatment services, as needed."
While current law gives children the ability to contact parents, the bill added the ability to contact siblings and other adults previously important in their lives.
It also gave them the ability to open a bank account and "manage personal income."
Current law says they can attend religious services; the bill specified "of their choice."
Other new rights include: communicate privately with family members; contact the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources about violations of their rights; make private calls and send private mail; work and develop job skills; have private storage space; be free from unreasonable searches of their belongings; speak to a judge and attend court hearings; and be informed of the reason they were placed in foster care.
Both current law and the bill prohibited violence and abuse against the child, although the bill was more specific, prohibiting "physical, sexual, psychological, or other abuse, exploitation or corporal punishment" and "unwarranted physical restraint and isolation." The bill would also give them the right to "not be subjected to discrimination or harassment."
